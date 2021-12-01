Limerick Property Watch: Stop in for a great retail opportunity

A RARE opportunity has emerged to buy an established business on the main road linking two large Limerick towns.

The service station, forecourt and news agency is situated at Templeglantine on the N21 between Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale. There is also a substantial residence adjoining the property and re-development potential.

The commercial element of the property comprises of a service station and forecourt with petrol and diesel tank and a diesel tank at the end of the yard for larger vehicles. The forecourt has a concrete yard and air-pump.

The retail unit includes a serving counter, two fridges, hot and cold air-conditioning, a suspended ceiling, a cone machine and CCTV camera's.

Newspapers and magazines are sold in the store which is approximately 34.48m² (371ft²).

The residence comprises of a two-storey home with living accommodation and bedrooms on the ground floor. Entrance hall, living room, bathroom, kitchen, three bedrooms, walk-in wardrobe, en-suite and utility room.

There is a second living space/work space on the first floor.

With oil-fired central heating, the property is approximately 107.04m² in size includes a side garden and rear patio.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Hartnett's, Templeglantine

Description: Service Station/Forecourt/Retail Unit/Residence

Price: POA

Seller: Rooney Auctioneers

Contact: Gordon Kearney on 061 413511

