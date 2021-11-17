Limerick COPD support group marks global day of awareness

Paula Ryan, Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Respiratory, UHL; Carmel McCarthy, Limerick COPD Support Group, and Maire Curran, Senior Respiratory Physiotherapist, HSE MidWest Community Healthcare
A LIMERICK support group for people living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) marked World COPD Day today.
The HSE and National Clinical Programme (NCP) for Respiratory marked the day to raise awareness and share knowledge about the disease.
The HSE are also reminding the 380,000 people living with COPD in Ireland of the supports and services available to them
The disease involves ongoing medical care and some patients also need frequent hospital admission.
Marking World COPD Day along with members of staff at University Hospital Limerick this week were members of Limerick COPD Support Group.
Carmel McCarthy, from Mungret has been living with COPD for many years.
“We want people to recognise if they get a diagnosis of COPD, they can do something about it. We don’t want people to suffer in silence and isolate themselves. We would like them to get in touch,” said Carmel.
The Limerick COPD Support Group stayed in touch throughout the pandemic and used Zoom to take part in online classes.
In recent weeks, the pulmonary rehabilitation programmes at UHL, Nenagh and Ennis hospitals have resumed face-to-face exercise classes for COPD patients.
Paula Ryan, Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Respiratory, UL Hospitals Group, said: “Awareness events like World COPD Day are important not only in empowering patients but also around disease prevention.
"The respiratory nurse team here in UHL encourage patients to stop smoking and vaping and to be more aware of harmful behaviours, by increasing awareness of COPD and stopping the progression of the disease through earlier diagnosis.
"The respiratory nurses advocate to support patients to reduce the demands on our service going forward. This will be helped through new positions being created in the community as we move towards an integrated care model.”
People with a diagnosis of COPD who are interested in joining the Limerick COPD Support Group can contact Marie on 061 304464 (after 6pm).
