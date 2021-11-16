Prosecutions for littering in Limerick revealed

Council has secured 16 prosecutions from littering in the past 12 months
LIMERICK City and County Council has succeeded in getting 16 prosecutions from littering offences in the last 12 months.
The information, provided by director of service Nuala Gallagher, was presented to Labour councillor Conor Sheehan following a question at this month's metropolitan district meeting.
He sought information on how many fines for littering was issued in the last year, and how many people were prosecuted and convicted for littering offences.
In total, he was told, 116 fines have been issued by the local authority.
Some 16 prosecutions were successful, 11 cases have a court date set, while a further 15 cases have a date pending with the courts service.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.