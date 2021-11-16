Limerick Weather: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

A DRY start to today but cloud will thicken from the northwest through the morning, bring outbreaks of rain and drizzle by afternoon.

However, the rain and drizzle will turn patchier as it spreads southwards across the county, with some southern areas staying dry.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest to west winds.

Mainly dry with clear spells tonight, though scattered light showers will develop.

Quite a cool night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Dry in many areas on Wednesday apart from a few light showers. There will be some bright or sunny spells to start the day but cloud will thicken from the west through the afternoon, bringing patchy drizzle to western coasts during the evening.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Generally cloudy on Wednesday night with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west spreading eastwards across the country.

However, many eastern and southern areas will stay dry. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees, turning milder as the night goes on. Patches of mist and fog will develop in light to moderate southwesterly winds.