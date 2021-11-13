Search

13/11/2021

Traveller only pop-up vaccination clinics planned  for Limerick towns

Donal O'Regan

POP-UP Covid-19 vaccination clinics for Travellers are planned for towns in County Limerick, the Limerick Leader has learned.

A venue in Kilmallock has been chosen to help encourage members of the ethnic group to get the first or second jab. Only members of the Travelling community will be able to avail of this service.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Health Mid-West said HSE agencies are constantly exploring the use of pop-up clinics and targeted local campaigns to improve vaccination uptake in communities.

“A small proportion of the eligible population has yet to be fully vaccinated, so we continue to encourage those who have yet to receive a free vaccine, to do so at the earliest opportunity. Full vaccination offers significant protection against infection, illness, hospitalisation, and serious outcomes where an infection occurs,” said the spokesperson, who asks the public to be extra vigilant of misinformation and disinformation on social media and only use trusted sources like the HSE.

Martin Collins, of Pavee Point, also pointed to this saying members of the Travelling community, who are hesitant, are getting a lot of misinformation from social media. 

“We say to them you need to get your information form reliable sources like the HSE,” said Mr Collins. Pavee Point has worked with the HSE in Dublin to facilitate vaccination clinics on halting sites.

“We welcome and fully support it. It is about making it very easy and very accessible and it couldn’t be any more accessible than having a pop-up clinic right in the middle of the place that you live. Thankfully, the reaction has been very positive and the uptake has been great,” said Mr Collins. Unfortunately, he says there are still a significant number of Travellers very hesitant about the vaccine and haven’t received it yet.

“Pavee Point and other Traveller groups just have to continue to try and get the message through that this is really important to protect themselves and their family. It is a bit of a challenge. There is a significant cohort who are very hesitant,” said Mr Collins.

According to provisional data, 97.3% of adults in Limerick have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, and 95.3% of the eligible population (age 12+) has received at least one vaccine.

