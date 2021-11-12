New cases of Covid-19 in Limerick increase by nearly a third in a week

The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District
THERE has been a 30.4% week-on-week increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases across Limerick, new figures have revealed.
The figures, from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, also show that more than 300 cases of the disease were reported in four of Limerick's six Local Electoral Areas between October 26 and November 8.
The incidence rate in two areas (Adare/Rathkeale and Limerick City East) is above the overall national rate of 924.1 (per 100,000 population).
The highest number of new cases (354) was recorded in the Limerick City East LEA while the Adare/Rathkeale Municpal District continues to have the highest incidence rate in Limerick at 1,140.4 (per 100,000 population).
A total of 1,738 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between October 26 and last Monday - compared to the 1,332 cases which were reported a week earlier.
Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (October 26 - November 8)
Adare/Rathkeale
1,140.4 (316 new cases)
Limerick City East
1,001.6 (354 new cases)
Limerick City West
905.5 (316 new cases)
Limerick City North
878.6 (305 new cases)
Newcastle West
747.7 (205 new cases)
Cappamore/Kilmallock
695 (242 new cases)
