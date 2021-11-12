Search

12/11/2021

New cases of Covid-19 in Limerick increase by nearly a third in a week

Infection rate of Covid-19 three times the national rate in one part of Limerick

The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THERE has been a 30.4% week-on-week increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases across Limerick, new figures have revealed.

The figures, from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, also show that more than 300 cases of the disease were reported in four of Limerick's six Local Electoral Areas between October 26 and November 8.

The incidence rate in two areas (Adare/Rathkeale and Limerick City East) is above the overall national rate of 924.1 (per 100,000 population).

The highest number of new cases (354) was recorded in the Limerick City East LEA while the Adare/Rathkeale Municpal District continues to have the highest incidence rate in Limerick at 1,140.4 (per 100,000 population).

A total of 1,738 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between October 26 and last Monday - compared to the 1,332 cases which were reported a week earlier.

____________________

Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (October 26 - November 8)

Adare/Rathkeale

1,140.4 (316 new cases)

Limerick City East

1,001.6 (354 new cases)

Limerick City West

905.5 (316 new cases)

Limerick City North

878.6 (305 new cases)

Newcastle West

747.7 (205 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

695 (242 new cases)

Details confirmed of latest walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics in Limerick

