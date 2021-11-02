Apartment block planned for derelict site in Limerick city

DEVELOPERS are seeking to construct a multi-storey apartment in the middle of Windmill Street in Limerick city centre.

Satander Ltd, a company whose directors include Peter Madden of Aviary Estates, has sought planning permission from the local authority for the development at a formerly derelict unit which has since been demolished.

Located at 37 Windmill Street, the unit was placed on the council’s derelict sites register, and ​ultimately knocked, to leave a space between the Aviary House complex, and the terraced homes in Windmill Street.

In place of this, Satander is seeking to construct a three-to-five storey, 14 unit apartment development.​

This would consist of four one-bedroom apartments, seven two-bedroom apartments, and three, three-bedroom apartments.

On top of this, the plans propose for a new courtyard area, a bin store, a bike store and associated site works.

While Mr Madden did not return a request for comment from the Leader, a design statement provided to the council says the new scheme has been designed to avoid any overlooking of neighbouring properties.

“Great emphasis, in particular, has been made in utilising and connecting with the existing landscaped amenity area serving the neighbouring apartment development with 11 of the 15 apartments having large balconies overlooking this under utilised common area,” the statement adds.

“The architectural style is of a contemporary simplistic form with restrained proportions which respects and complements both the existing terraced dwellings on Windmill Street and the existing apartment developments, but at the same time, achieves a degree of contrast with these buildings by use of a different and limited palette of materials in its finish.”

No parking is being provided for in the project, with the client having an arrangement with the owners of the adjacent Mount Kennett car park to allocate vehicle space there.

Council planners are expected to make a decision on the project by December 9.