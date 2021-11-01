Search

More detail sought on plans for new pre-school in Limerick housing estate

PLANS for a new pre-school at the Evanwood estate in Castletroy will be delayed after council sought further information on the project.

Advanced Space Providers, a company based at the Eastway Business Park in the Ballysimon Road, is seeking planning permission to construct a single-storey pre-school complex, plus a new site entrance and boundary walls.

But 12 residents have made contact with the council expressing their concern over the design of the building at the Golf Links Road estate.

The local residents association say they are “all for a creche” in the estate, “but not a pre-school”.​

“What the current developer is planning is a portacabin type building pre-school. Looking at their drawings, it's not a very big building with only two classrooms and the rest is very squashed together,” the association said, adding the colouring of the building “is not exactly the warmest during the winter months.”

“The proposed development, given its prominent location next to the main entrance to our estate makes it a potential eyesore, particularly if it's not regularly maintained. I would implore you to ensure a condition is attached requiring regular maintenance and painting,” they suggested to local planners.

The Limerick Leader has approached the developer for comment.

