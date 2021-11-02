Search

02/11/2021

Developers make fresh bid for mammoth project in Limerick

Developers make fresh bid for mammoth project in the city

An artists impression of the development as proposed in 2019

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

DEVELOPERS seeking to build one of Limerick’s largest housing developments in recent years have made a fresh bid for planning permission.

Revington Developments is seeking to construct a mammoth scheme which will see 442 homes built on land off of the Pa Healy Road, at the Canal Bank in Rhebogue.

Seven high-rise blocks are planned as part of the development, which will include 363 build-to-rent apartments in a mix of studio, one-bed room and two bedroom units.

Also in the plan is 61 student apartments in a mix of two, three and four bedrooms, totalling 189 student bed spaces alongside 18 dwelling houses.

The ambitious proposals – which are earmarked for a four-acre site – would also see the demolition of an existing warehouse, the erection of a cafe, three retail units, a creche and management facilities.

Some 140 car parking spaces and 420 bike spots are also projected, while a community building will also be constructed if the blueprint gets the go-ahead.

Last year, An Bord Pleanala rejected the multi-million euro proposals on account of the fact the development site supports different species of otter.

But project bosses entered fresh talks with the national planning body last year in a bid to provide the extra information required, including notably, a Natura Impact Statement and an Environmental Impact Statement which is expected to give information on how any development can work in tandem with the wildlife.​

Following this, An Bord Pleanala decided there was a reasonable basis for a fresh application.

This paved the way for this new application, with a 10 year planning permission being sought from Revington, which is based in Tipperary.

Last year, upon rejection of Revington’s first application, An Bord Pleanala said any new approach must also include at a minimum, an ecology report and a tree survey.

Due to the size and scale of the project, the planning application goes straight to the national body under legislation intended to speed up the delivery of housing amid issues with supply.

However, members of Limerick’s metropolitan district will be making a submission to An Bord Pleanala following their November monthly meeting.

No date for a decision on the project is available as of yet.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media