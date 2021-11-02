Developers make fresh bid for mammoth project in Limerick

DEVELOPERS seeking to build one of Limerick’s largest housing developments in recent years have made a fresh bid for planning permission.

Revington Developments is seeking to construct a mammoth scheme which will see 442 homes built on land off of the Pa Healy Road, at the Canal Bank in Rhebogue.

Seven high-rise blocks are planned as part of the development, which will include 363 build-to-rent apartments in a mix of studio, one-bed room and two bedroom units.

Also in the plan is 61 student apartments in a mix of two, three and four bedrooms, totalling 189 student bed spaces alongside 18 dwelling houses.

The ambitious proposals – which are earmarked for a four-acre site – would also see the demolition of an existing warehouse, the erection of a cafe, three retail units, a creche and management facilities.

Some 140 car parking spaces and 420 bike spots are also projected, while a community building will also be constructed if the blueprint gets the go-ahead.

Last year, An Bord Pleanala rejected the multi-million euro proposals on account of the fact the development site supports different species of otter.

But project bosses entered fresh talks with the national planning body last year in a bid to provide the extra information required, including notably, a Natura Impact Statement and an Environmental Impact Statement which is expected to give information on how any development can work in tandem with the wildlife.​

Following this, An Bord Pleanala decided there was a reasonable basis for a fresh application.

This paved the way for this new application, with a 10 year planning permission being sought from Revington, which is based in Tipperary.

Last year, upon rejection of Revington’s first application, An Bord Pleanala said any new approach must also include at a minimum, an ecology report and a tree survey.

Due to the size and scale of the project, the planning application goes straight to the national body under legislation intended to speed up the delivery of housing amid issues with supply.

However, members of Limerick’s metropolitan district will be making a submission to An Bord Pleanala following their November monthly meeting.

No date for a decision on the project is available as of yet.