BREAKING: Fire Service deal with large oil spill on Limerick motorway

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service and gardai at the scene
MOTORISTS are warned that there are traffic delays on the M20 currently as Limerick Fire and Rescue Service deal with a large oil spill.
The section of M20 between the Raheen and Patrickswell junctions heading towards Cork has been affected. Detours are in place as firefighters treat the spill. Gardai are also in attendance.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
