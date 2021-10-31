Gardai appeal for public's help in identifying bodies discovered off Clare coast

GARDAÍ at Kilrush are renewing their appeals to the public for assistance in identifying the remains of three people whose bodies were recovered in recent years off the coast of County Clare.

Case 1

On August 14, 2016, the body of a female was recovered near Doolin by a member of the Burren sub-aqua unit in the course of a training exercise. The deceased was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem was carried out. Following examination foul play was ruled out and a DNA sample was harvested.

Partial clothing on the body included denim jeans bearing the label Esmara and another item of clothing which was purple in colour bearing a size tag 40/42. A black belt with a woven pattern was also recovered.

The deceased has never been identified and was buried on 3rd Jan 2018 at Drumcliffe Cemetery in Ennis.

Case 2

On July 30, 2010, the body of a man was discovered floating in the water off the Cliffs of Moher. He was taken to shore by Doolin Coast Guard and transferred to Limerick mortuary for a post-mortem. Following examination foul play was ruled out and a DNA sample was taken for comparison.

Clothing recovered on the deceased included; black socks and black Velcro strapped runners. The runners bore the label "Indoneisa and Budapest”.

A craniofacial reconstruction was carried out and an image produced by the University of Dundee in Scotland. The image was shown on Crimecall in October 2014, but the deceased has yet to be identified. His remains were buried on July 30 2010 at Drumcliff Cemetery, Ennis.

Case 3

On October 4, 2018, a body a woman was discovered floating in the water off the Cliffs of Moher. The body was recovered by Doolin Coast Guard and transferred to Limerick Mortuary for a post-mortem. Following examination foul play was ruled out and a DNA sample was taken.

The deceased was described an Asian female, approximately 5’ 8’’ in height of slim build and estimated to be aged in her early 50s. Three items of jewellery were recovered on body; a gold ring with the words "Caby” on the inside, a gold ring with green stones and a gold bracelet.

The deceased was buried on April 2, 2020 at Drumcliffe Cemetery in Ennis. To date she has never been identified.

Investigating Gardaí are renewing their appeals to the public for assistance in bringing these cases to a conclusion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station 065 9080557, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.