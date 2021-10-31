Close to 2,000 customers without power on Limerick-Cork border

A TOTAL of 1,878 customers are without power this Sunday morning along the Limerick-Cork border.
The fault in Charleville stretches to parts of Kilmallock and Bruree. It follows a very wet and windy night. There is an estimated restoration time of 11.15am.
ESB apologises for the loss of supply.
"We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," said a spokesperson.
