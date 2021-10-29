BREAKING: Man in critical condition after alleged assault in Limerick city

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212400
GARDAI are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault in Limerick city this Friday morning.
The incident occurred at approximately 11.45am at Bishop’s Quay and resulted in a man, aged in his 60s, receiving serious injuries. He was later taken to University Hospital Limerick where his current condition is described as critical.
According to gardai no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Bishop's Quay and Dock Road area and who may have witnessed this incident, to come forward to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
