‘138% rise in scams’ reveals Limerick's new garda superintendent

THE STARTLING rise in scams that people are unfortunately falling for was laid bare at a joint policing committee meeting of Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District.

The new Bruff superintendent Paul Reidy revealed that there has been a 138% jump in fraud-related thefts. He said that in quarter three of 2020 there were 13 incidences in the Bruff district compared to 31 for the same period this year.

“We are seeing this nationally as well as locally here in the Bruff District. There is a big increase,” said Supt Reidy, who has taken over from Supt John Ryan who was appointed to Kilrush Garda District.

In particular, Supt Reidy referred to the scams where people receive unsolicited texts or emails and click on the links.

Cllr Mike Donegan, who is an IT technician, said cyber crime criminals always seem to stay one step ahead and pointed to the difficulties in tracking them down when they are based overseas.

Cllr Gerald Mitchell noted the 138% rise in scams. “A lot of people are falling for them and a lot of money is being taken from people’s accounts,” he said.

Supt Reidy had better news for the councillors when it came to traditional crimes. Burglaries are down from 20 in quarter three of last year to nine for the same period in 2021.

“Burglaries are one of the most serious crimes. It’s your home and for some people it is never the same again after it has been ransacked,” said Supt Reidy. Interestingly, he said that nearly all of the burglaries happened in the day time.

Supt Reidy stressed the importance of locking doors and windows and the benefits of having an alarm.

“They can prevent and deter burglars from targeting your house,” said Supt Reidy, who said a number of suspects have been identified in connection with the crimes.

Year on year thefts remained the same – 24 in 2020; 25 in 2021. Assaults were up from 15 to 19 which can be put down to the opening up of the economy and the impact of licensed premises opening their doors. There was a slight rise in drink driving from five to six. Drug driving is also on the rise.

“From January 1 this year there has been nine detections of drug driving. As a society we are using drugs more frequently than in the past. In quarter three we had 140 checkpoints which is quite a significant number,” said Supt Reidy.

Roxboro superintendent Dermot O’Connor who oversees Ballyneety and Caherconlish in the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District also referred to drug driving. Of 11 detections in 2021, seven were for drug driving with four for drink driving. There was only one for driving under an intoxicant offence in 2020. Supt O’Connor warned that it is one to four years off the road on conviction.

Crime remains at a low level in Ballyneety / Caherconlish. One successful operation Supt O’Connot pointed to was the recovery of stolen catalytic converters and the equipment used to steal them.

Both Supt O’Connor and Cathaoirleach Martin Ryan welcomed Supt Reidy to Bruff Garda District.