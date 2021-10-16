Search

16/10/2021

Limerick Property Watch: Superb retail investment opportunity opens up

The Parkway Retail Park and The Parkway Shopping Centre which are home to TK Maxx, Costa Coffee, Jysk, Smyths Toys and Dunnes Stores are located close to the development

Reporter:

Leader reporter

A SUPERB investment opportunity has been to the market by QRE Real Estate Advisers which announced a strategic partnership with the commercial division of Limerick and Cork-based commercial real estate agents O’Connor Murphy in November 2020.

This retail investment opportunity is situated on a prominent site in Limerick city with dual frontage to the Old Dublin Road and Rhebogue Road, benefiting from a large catchment area which includes Castletroy, Annacotty, Monaleen and Rhebogue.

The Castletroy region is one of Limerick’s fastest growing and popular suburbs with a population in the region of 30,000 people.

University of Limerick is approximately 2.7km away while, Parkway Shopping Centre and Parkway Retail Park - home to TK Maxx, Costa Coffee, Jysk, Smyths Toys and Dunnes Stores -  are located close to the subject property.

Limerick City Centre is approximately 3km away.

The property comprises of mixed-use commercial buildings which benefit from dual frontage onto both the Old Dublin Road and Rhebogue Road.

It consists of two detached buildings with a total floor area extending to 16,492 square feet (1,532m2), built in circa early 2000s.

The development benefits from 80% occupancy, generating a current passing rental income of €143,000 per annum with a potential estimated rental income of €157,000 per annum (with the benefit of full occupancy).

This investment opportunity is for sale by best bids.

All information in relation to the development will be uploaded to a dataroom. Please see parklodgeproperty.com for more.

Final Bids must be submitted, in writing, to michael.oconnor@qre.oe by 12pm on November 4, 2021.

Limerick Property Watch: Excellent family home in Evanwood estate

*Sponsored content

Local News

