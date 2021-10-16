Limerick Property Watch: Superb retail investment opportunity opens up

A SUPERB investment opportunity has been to the market by QRE Real Estate Advisers which announced a strategic partnership with the commercial division of Limerick and Cork-based commercial real estate agents O’Connor Murphy in November 2020.

This retail investment opportunity is situated on a prominent site in Limerick city with dual frontage to the Old Dublin Road and Rhebogue Road, benefiting from a large catchment area which includes Castletroy, Annacotty, Monaleen and Rhebogue.

The Castletroy region is one of Limerick’s fastest growing and popular suburbs with a population in the region of 30,000 people.

University of Limerick is approximately 2.7km away while, Parkway Shopping Centre and Parkway Retail Park - home to TK Maxx, Costa Coffee, Jysk, Smyths Toys and Dunnes Stores - are located close to the subject property.

Limerick City Centre is approximately 3km away.

The property comprises of mixed-use commercial buildings which benefit from dual frontage onto both the Old Dublin Road and Rhebogue Road.

It consists of two detached buildings with a total floor area extending to 16,492 square feet (1,532m2), built in circa early 2000s.

The development benefits from 80% occupancy, generating a current passing rental income of €143,000 per annum with a potential estimated rental income of €157,000 per annum (with the benefit of full occupancy).

This investment opportunity is for sale by best bids.

All information in relation to the development will be uploaded to a dataroom. Please see parklodgeproperty.com for more.

Final Bids must be submitted, in writing, to michael.oconnor@qre.oe by 12pm on November 4, 2021.

*Sponsored content