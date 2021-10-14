Search

Barrington Court is the place to be

Superb two-bedroom ground floor apartment located in one of Limerick City's most prestigious addresses and within walking distance of an abundance of amenities nearby. Barrington Court is a luxurious, secluded, low-density development nestled in a mature, leafy surrounding which is accessed by secure electronic gates.

The apartment which is in excellent condition throughout is approx. 941 sq.ft (87.5 sq.m) and comprises an entrance hallway, large open plan living room / dining room / kitchen with private terrace off, two double bedrooms one of which is ensuite, and bathroom.

It also benefits from a separate storage lock-up within the building for sole use of the occupant. Outside there are mature communal gardens which are meticulously maintained. There is an allocated car park space and also ample car parking space for visitors. Viewing of this exceptional apartment is recommended. Contact Peter Kearney for further information.

