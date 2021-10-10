Shannon Estuary Way: Aviation museum is flying high

THE Shannon Estuary Way is a new 207km loop drive off the Wild Atlantic Way. Along this route there are many attractions and important sites where you can step into history and experience another world. One such attraction is the Shannon Aviation Museum. Jane Magill of the museum tells us more about what is on offer in the museum and how it can benefit from this new touristic route

SHANNON has contributed to aviation on a global scale and has a rich heritage as the historic gateway to the new world,” says Jane Magill who has been with Shannon Aviation Museum - which is based in Shannon - for the past 13 years.

“It’s the ideal place to celebrate this heritage with an interactive aviation museum,” she asserts.

Shannon Aviation Museum is science and technology-based with a backdrop of the rich aeronautical history of the area.

The museum is a family-friendly attraction which operates all year-round catering for schools and the general public. It is home to a number of local groups who meet at the facility, including Limerick Clare Radio Club, Modelling Munster and Shannon Plane Spotters.

Describing her relationship with the museum, Jane explains why she loves the Shannon Aviation Museum. “It’s a place where people are excited to come to, and when they leave, they are always thrilled and delighted with their experience. I love that our team equally enjoy what they do, passing on the passion for flight!

“We love sharing the full-scale Boeing 737 NG flight simulator that is located at the museum. It’s a really amazing experience and never fails to impress. Located in our new extension wing is our Irish Air Corps Cessna 172 R210 which was one of the longest-serving aircraft in the fleet. We think that we make great memories for the families who visit us, they can spend time together, doing something new and fun together.”

The future is bright for the museum. There is plenty of room for expansion and collaboration with other attractions and places along the Shannon Estuary Way.

“We are in the process of installing three touchscreen information points which not only detail the exhibit information, but will also show information about the history of the Shannon Town, Airport Free Zone. There have been many documentaries, publications and articles on Shannon which could be compiled to give an engaging display.

“We are working on this aspect and look forward to highlighting the unique contribution Shannon has made to global aviation. We will also be able to highlight other heritage areas and amenities in Shannon. We think that we can clearly make a good connection with Foynes, linking the Estuary from one side to the other through the aviation story.”

Emphasising on the importance of collaboration and working together, Jane describes how communities and businesses can benefit from the development of the Shannon Estuary Way route.

“We believe that with enough pushing and persistence by enough of us along the Shannon Estuary Way, we will, in time, be able to establish it as a destination. It can only be of benefit to us all to become part of it.”

Speaking about the current Shannon Estuary Way Destination Development Training Programme that is taking place, Jane said: “We think that this is an important project. If we connect and keep working at it, eventually it will become established. We are fortunate to have this opportunity, and we will do our best to contribute.”

If you have a business or are connected to one of the communities along the Shannon Estuary Way, why not join the programme? Learn more about how you can get involved by visiting thetourismspace.com/sew or by emailing info@thetourismspace.com

The Shannon Estuary Destination Development Training Programme 2021/2022 is LEADER funded and made possible by West Limerick Resources and Clare Local Development Company. The training programme is facilitated by The Tourism Space.