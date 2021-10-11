Limerick company ‘chisels’ out Men’s Shed partnership

A CITY centre upcycling company has announced a new social project with Men’s Sheds and apprentices.

Chisel and Oak is to open a new woodwork and upholstery room in its premises at O’Curry Street.

From this point, five young people will be able to avail of the space for training, and gaining Fetac level four qualifications in the process.

They will be trained by Men’s Shed members, who will impart their skills, advice and experience, with the unique project kicking off later this year.

Derrick Amrein, who owns Chisel and Oak – which has just marked its third birthday – said: “We believe that traditional craft is very much alive, vibrant and something to be valued and respected. In this time of uncertainty due to Covid and the collapse of many traditional industries it is more important than ever that we can maintain our heritage, skills and knowledge.”

The beauty of the project, he said, is it will not just be about the making of average furniture – but that the apprentices will be taught by some of the finest local craftsmen in their own workshop.

“A unique feature of our project will be that the participants will create bespoke pieces of furniture for some very special people who need them at home,” he explained.

The new rooms will allow the Men’s Sheds to expand the work it does in disadvantaged communities, and create a new project with Chisel and Oak to help young men develop both social and vocational skills.

It’s hoped the first group will be welcomed early next year.

“The social project with Chisel and Oak and Men’s Sheds is a fantastic opportunity for the young people involved to gain new skills and potentially career prospects in positive employment in the future,” Derrick added.

As a result of this initiative, Derrick has acknowledged his showroom will need to be cleared.

To this end, he is running a 50% off sale to clear space.

“We also have stock for local businesses to buy who want to support the launch of this Men’s Shed Initiative on O’Curry Street due to our recent clearance of the Gap Store in Limerick. Chisel and Oak is a not for profit so all money made from this huge sale, will be reinvested into this project,” he confirmed.