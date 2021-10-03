Light-bulb moment: Pollination project launched in Limerick village

THE LARGEST ever pollination project in Ireland was launched in Ardpatrick to mark 35 years of Gaisce

To celebrate the anniversary, Gaisce – The President’s Award, is encouraging people in Limerick regardless of age, location or size of back garden, to take up their own Gaisce challenge this autumn and plant a pollinator-friendly bulb to protect one of the most important players in the climate change battle – bees.

If planted in autumn, the bulbs will bloom in spring. The #BulbsForBees campaign is supported by President Michael D. Higgins and the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan.

Over 50,000 pollinator-friendly bulbs will make their way to every post-primary school in the country; to Gaisce Award Partners including disability services, prisons and volunteer centres with the help of An Post; and over 300,000 bulbs through the Irish Local Development Network (ILDN) for distribution to the wider youth and community sector.

Thanks to support from the Department of Children, Equality, Integration, Disability and Youth these bulbs will be provided for free.

In Limerick, community and youth groups can contact West Limerick Resources CLG in Newcastle West and Ballyhoura Development CLG in Kilfinane about collecting their Gaisce bulbs, while stocks last. Members of the public are also encouraged to visit their local garden centre to pick up a pollinator friendly bulb to participate in the challenge by October 21.

Padraig Casey, CEO Ballyhoura Development, said they are delighted to be part of #BulbsForBees.

“Communities across the Ballyhoura area are passionate about the environment and getting involved with #BulbsForBees is a really accessible way for everyone in the community to take part and make a difference.

“Bees are such a vital part of the environment and that is why it’s so important that as many people as possible get out and plant a pollinator-friendly bulb this autumn, so we encourage you all to pop a bulb in the ground and enjoy spring colour for years to come while helping the environment,” said Mr Casey.

Patrick Casey, chairperson of Ardpatrick Tidy Towns, said: “The whole community of Ardpatrick have really taken the message about pollinators on board. #BulbsForBees is a great way to raise awareness of the importance of our native bees. It shows how positive actions can be taken by communities on a local level that will have an impact on global problems like biodiversity loss and climate change.

“Everyone is really looking forward to seeing the bulbs bloom and bring some early colour to Ardpatrick in 2022. The important thing about the bulbs is that not only do they flower for next spring but for many seasons to follow.”

For more visit gaisce.ie/bulbsforbees/