Two more Emmys for Pulitzer prize-winning Limerick man

A LIMERICK man renowned for his investigative journalism work at the New York Times has added two Emmy awards to his extensive trophy cabinet.

Senior Producer of Visual Investigations, Malachy Browne and his investigative team at the Eighth Avenue office space picked up two news and documentary Emmys at the 73rd annual awards held in September.

The two Emmys were awarded for an investigation into How the Police Killed Breonna Taylor, an African-American medical worker who was murdered in her Kentucky home by white plainclothes police officers in March 2020.

No cameras captured the final minutes of Breonna Taylor’s life. We used crime scene evidence and testimony to reconstruct what happened and show the mistakes that led to her killing by police. With @singhvianjali @NatalieReneau @DrewJordan_NYT Thread https://t.co/z4pvAWJHLs December 28, 2020

Malachy and his colleagues placed first in the Outstanding Long Feature and Best Story in a Newscast categories for their complex breakdown of how the murder took place.

In 2018, Malachy and his team at the New York Times won an Emmy for their work documenting the Las Vegas massacre of 2017.

Malachy, who grew up in Broadford in County Limerick, was deeply interested in news from a young age, his father David told the Limerick Leader upon hearing of his latest achievement.

“We were all into newspapers growing up. My father was a newsagent and had a real deep interest in news.

“Malachy started off working with my brother Vincent (Browne) who had a television programme. The training he got off him was rather intense, as you can imagine,” he smiled.

Malachy then joined Storyful in Dublin before being contracted by the New York Times, where last year he was awarded the highest accolade in journalism, the Pulitzer Prize, along with his team for proving, through a visual investigation, that Russia had bombed Syrian hospitals and civilians.

His father added: “He lives in New York now with his beautiful wife Siobhan from Rathkeale and his three children and has a few years left in his contract.”

During the summer, Malachy returned home for two months to his native county of Limerick along with his family - a hard-earned break after rigorous investigative work against tightly imposed deadlines.

The Munchin’s College graduate is always tuned into local news in his village, even while heading up investigations in the Big Apple, his father informed.

“He still keeps very closely in touch with his friends that he grew up with here. Whenever I talk to him, I ask him if he knows what’s going on in Broadford.

“Even though I am living here myself, he knows more of what is going on in the village. He is very much a home person and keeps in touch with everybody. We are very proud of him,” he concluded.