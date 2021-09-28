Search

28/09/2021

BREAKING: Heroin and cocaine seized during raids in Limerick

BREAKING: Heroin and cocaine seized during raids in Limerick

The Armed Support Unit assisted in the searches

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

GARDAÍ in Henry Street arrested one man and seized a quantity of drugs during a search operation in St Mary’s Park in the city this Tuesday morning.

The search operation was conducted under warrant by the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit, Armed Support Unit and Dog Unit.

"During the course of the search, suspected cocaine, heroin and cannabis were seized with an estimated street value totalling €6,600. Items of drug paraphernalia were also seized. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

"A male, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996," said a garda spokesperson.

Investigations are ongoing.

New superintendent appointed to Limerick garda division

