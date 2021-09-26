Confusion over name and cost of new fountain in Limerick village

THE restoration of the Countess of Dunraven fountain in Adare continues to create consternation with local councillors in the Adare Rathkeale Municipal District.

Previously, councillors complained of lack of consultation. But now, councillors have become exercised by the name of the fountain and by its ultimate cost.

At this month’s meeting of the local councillors, Cllr Kevin Sheahan said he had never heard it called the Countess of Dunraven fountain while Stephen Keary declared: “It is in the gift of the councillors to rename it. It shouldn’t be given a name willy-nilly without information.”

But Cllr Bridie Collins, who lives in Adare, said the name was part of the heritage of the village.

“It’s a beautiful job,” she said of the restoration. “I don’t know what it cost but it is bringing us a new area for people to sit and enjoy.”

It is now also wheelchair accessible, which it wasn’t before, she added. “It is fantastic.”

It was locally known as ‘The Fountain’ she added.

Any name change, councillors were informed, would first have to go before the Civic Symbols Committee.

But Cllr Collins argued that the Adare Community Trust was the right forum for the issue to be discussed “out of respect” for its heritage.

Councillors also complained they still had no breakdown of the costs of the project.

No-one is objecting to the work that had been carried out, Cllr Kevin Sheahan said but asked: “What is the cost? There had been no communication between whomever decided on the expenditure and the councillors” he said.

Cllr Adam Teskey was equally frustrated that the information was not forthcoming while Cllr Keary said the council’s money would have been better spent on repairing the road to Murphy’s Cross and getting the money for the fountain from the Village and Town Renewal fund.

Last year, the councillors were told the restoration project was being carried out in a partnership between the local Tidy Towns and the council. €40,000 was secured for the project under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme but the final cost is not known.

The project has involved the deconstruction and reconstruction of the fountain and creating a new paved area with seating around it.

The project is now nearing completion, councillors were told this week. An application had now been made for an electricity connection and this would take two to four weeks to come through.