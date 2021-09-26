Limerick Property Watch: Fancy an old farmhouse in need of some TLC?

For Sale by Private Treaty (on the kind instructions of the owners who are retiring) is this hugely attractive farmhouse with enormous character standing on circa two acres with yard, stabling and ancillary out offices located adjacent to the hugely popular, established and leafy village of Crecora.

‘Skehanagh House’ offers aspiring purchasers an ideal opportunity to acquire a home of distinction and with enormous potential, nestling in a very pleasant and peaceful rural setting.

Yet it is just 15 minutes drive from Raheen Business Park, the M20 motorway, The Crescent Shopping Centre, University Hospital Limerick and Limerick City Centre.

The local village has a tremendous community spirit and atmosphere with a renowned primary school, a thriving GAA and athletic club, a community centre, a post office and a magnificent local church. Limerick Racecourse is also close by.

Dating back to 1847, this property enjoys Circa 1,850 square feet of well proportioned living and bedroom accommodation augmented by an old farm/court yard enclosed by double column haybarn and extensive stone outbuildings.

These well established outbuildings and yard are ideal for a courtyard style renovation.

There are two stables in one of the large outhouses and a further outbuilding set up as dog kennels. Walled in front yard providing great privacy with gated entrance.

There are circa two acres of elevated lands laid out in lawns and lush grazing.

This property may have potential for business use (subject to planning) or could be a blend of living, hobby farming, remote work or simply enjoy all the benefits of tranquil living in a very accessible and hugely popular location.

Internally this property is in need of modernisation.

Full details and appointment to view on request.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Skehanagh House, Crecora

Description: Four bedroom, one bath detached home

Price: €250,000

Seller: GVM Auctioneers

Contact: Tom Crosse on (061) 413522

*SPONSORED CONTENT