LOCATED just off the Wild Atlantic Way, the Shannon Estuary Way is a new tourist route developed by Fáilte Ireland together with Clare and Limerick City & County Councils which is set to become a key tourist attraction for the Mid-West region. As part of our continuing series, the Limerick Leader is focusing on the people who populate the towns and villages along the route. This week, it's the turn of Shannon, a town of many firsts.

BUILT at the confluence of the Fergus and the Shannon Estuaries, Shannon, Clare’s second largest town, is home to just under 10,000 people.

Before the airport, industrial zone or town were conceived of, the Shannon and Fergus Estuaries were immensely significant waterways as an abundant food resource and means of travel into Ireland’s interior and there is evidence of habitation here for over 5,000 years.

In modern times, Shannon has the distinction of being a place of many ‘firsts’:

Ireland’s first trans-Atlantic airport, the world’s first Duty Free shop, and industrial Duty-Free zone and the republic’s first new town in modern times.

While Shannon is a new town, it is set within a historical and cultural context that connects it to its surrounding hinterland. Farming communities once lived and worked along what is known as the Slí na Mara boreen.

The boreen is now a pleasant walking route through the town that culminates close to the estuary at Hastings Farmhouse. The farmhouse survives as a conserved ruin but is set to be developed as a heritage centre by Dúchas na Sionna, the town’s heritage group. Visitors to the site will learn about its role as a War of Independence “safe house”, and its connection to the “General Lucas kidnap” story, and its happy outcome.

As the town has grown and matured it has sought to establish its identity as a modern, Irish town. Shannon owes its Irish identity in no small part to the efforts of Seán Ó Nuanáin, a keen Irish speaker who arrived with his family in 1964 and is still one of Shannon’s most avid supporters.

When he recalls Ireland’s economic depression of the 1950s, he also remembers reading about the developments at Shannon and describes them as a sort of ‘practical patriotism’. Seán was instrumental in setting up many of the Irish language and cultural organisations within the town.

The town is now home to second and even third generations of the original residents. The community spirit which founded so many of Shannon’s sporting and cultural organisations is stronger than ever, and these days there is renewed excitement about living in Shannon. Gone is the bleak, windswept appearance.

Decades of landscaping and tree planting have given Shannon a green infrastructure that makes it a most pleasant place in which to live and work. Shannon recently acquired a newly developed Town Park; a community group is developing an area of the original marshland on which Shannon was built into the Shannon Town Community Wetlands and the recently upgraded riverbanks provide kilometres of beautiful walks along the estuary for visitors and residents alike.

Its location adjacent to the airport makes it an ideal base from which to explore all that the region has to offer, from the world-renowned attractions of the Wild Atlantic Way to the hidden gems and local attractions of the Shannon Estuary Way. Indeed, Shannon has some unique attractions of its own.

The Shannon Aviation Museum is a family friendly attraction that celebrates Shannon’s rich aviation heritage. Jane Magill of the Shannon Aviation Museum is justly proud of the new interactive displays that provide a fun and engaging way to explore Shannon’s unique contribution to global aviation.

The proposed heritage centre at Hastings Farmhouse will be an interesting landmark on the proposed greenway to Bunratty which will add a significant dimension to nature-based tourism in Shannon.

The Park Inn, Oakwood and Shannon Springs hotels provide ample accommodation and conference facilities at the airport and in the town. Guest houses and B&Bs in and around Shannon offer high quality accommodation with the bonus of meeting local people and hearing their stories.

So, whether your visit is business or pleasure you are sure of a very warm welcome in Shannon.

‘Between the Old World and new’ World

ONE group that can be thanked for the great efforts in conserving the unique heritage along the Shannon Estuary Way, is Dúchas na Sionna.

Here, Olive Carey of Dúchas na Sionna gives an insight into their work and the benefits resulting from the development of the Shannon Estuary Way. “Dúchas na Sionna was founded in 2005 to research, preserve and promote the heritage of Shannon and its environs”, she explains.

“It is an umbrella heritage organisation that includes representatives from several organisations within the town, namely the Shannon Archaeological & Historical Society, Club na Sionna, Comhaltas Ceolteorí, Conradh na Gaeilge and other interested individuals.

“Dúchas na Sionna projects have included the conservation of the Hastings Farmhouse ruin”, Olive points out.

“The organisation has researched the social history of the early days of the town and published the results in a study called Shannon - Between Old World and New World. The group has been involved in the restoration of the Shannon Town Community Wetlands together with members of Shannon Tidy Towns, Shannon Men’s Shed, GAA and others. It also published Bealóideas: Baile na Cloiche Contae an Chláir based on the Stonehall National School Folklore Records 1937.”

Speaking about what is in store for Dúchas na Sionna in the future, Olive discusses how “The group is currently engaged in the early stages of a project to fully restore Hastings Farmhouse for use as a Heritage/Community Centre for Shannon”.

Olive illustrates the evolution of the Shannon community over the years: “I came to Shannon in the early days of the town’s existence. I have seen it grow from a windswept collection of houses and flats at the side of the estuary, airport and industrial estate to a town where community spirit is as strong now as it was when all of the new, mostly young residents were forging their own traditions in this new place.”

Describing life on the Shannon Estuary Olive tells us how it “Ut has been hugely influential in shaping the lives and livelihoods of all those who lived close to it throughout millennia. It was an abundant food resource and means of travel into Ireland’s interior and there is evidence of habitation along its course for over 5000 years.

“For me, personally, it provided me with hours of relaxation and enjoyment both as a child and an adult. Before Shannon had a swimming pool, the estuary was the place where we learned to swim. I enjoy walking the banks and getting to know the many moods the estuary can show, from calm and smooth under blue skies, to dark and brooding in inclement weather. It is a place to experience nature and together with many other Shannon residents I felt particularly fortunate during lockdown to have access to the estuary walks.”

When talking about what Shannon offers its visitors, Olive adds: “They are particularly interested in the natural and historical heritage of the area. Shannon is known for its green infrastructure that makes it a most pleasant place in which to live, work and to visit. We recently acquired a newly developed Town Park, the Shannon Town Community Wetlands is currently under development and the recently upgraded riverbanks provide kilometres of beautiful walks along the estuary for visitors and residents. There is the obvious history of the airport, industrial estate and town, but there is also the more hidden history that takes a little more effort to discover. The 19th century farming context can still be traced as can the story of some of its earliest inhabitants. The traditional townland names of Tullyvarraga, Tullyglass, Drumgeely, Smithstown and Ballycasey are still in use in the town and hint at a history that goes back before the town was built. Discovering that history and sharing it with others is important to me.”

Olive affirms that with the development of The Shannon Estuary Way, Shannon and other estuary communities will prosper further through collaboration.

“The Wild Atlantic Way brand has shown just how powerful the correct marketing and branding are in promoting a tourism destination. The route along the Shannon Estuary Way has many hidden gems that are worthy of promotion. By working together, I believe we can develop a tourism destination for the visitor that wishes to explore the locality in more detail and take the time to search out the hidden gems. The correct brand and marketing will ensure that all the communities along the Shannon Estuary Way will enjoy its benefits. It is exciting to be at the beginning of this project that will forge stronger ties among the communities of the Shannon Estuary Way.”

If you would like to get involved or know more about the Shannon Estuary Way Destination Development Programme you can visit thetourismspace.com/sew or email info@thetourismspace.com.