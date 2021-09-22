Walk in vaccination centres to open in Limerick colleges

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris TD and Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD have today announced eleven pop up vaccination centres will be established across colleges next week. Of the 11 sites nationwide, two are in Limerick. The University of Limerick and Mary Immaculate College.



The University of Limerick and the HSE’s area vaccination teams will be running a walk-up vaccination clinic on campus for UL students and staff on Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 September from 10-7pm.

According to a statement from UL - "No prior appointment or registration is required for any member of the UL community who wishes to avail of the opportunity to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Any individuals due to receive their second Pfizer dose can also get this at the on-campus vaccination clinic as long as at least 21 days must have elapsed since their first dose.

Follow up on-campus vaccination clinics to administer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be arranged in October. Any health information received by Mid-West vaccination staff will not be available to the University of Limerick.

While vaccination is not mandatory, UL is encouraging members of the campus community to avail of this opportunity if they have not already done so."

“We are very happy to work with our partners in the HSE to ensure that any UL student or staff member who for any reason has not been in a position to avail of a COVID-19 vaccine yet, can now do so with the convenience of an on campus facility. I would continue to encourage all members of our UL community to be vaccinated to keep themselves safe and as the best mitigation factor against the spread of this global pandemic,” said Professor Kerstin Mey, UL President.