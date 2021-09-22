Search

22/09/2021

Two wards at Limerick hospital affected by Covid-19 outbreak

Two wards at Limerick hospital affected by Covid-19 outbreak

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

An outbreak of Covid-19 has been declared at University Hospital Limerick with two wards currently affected a statement from the HSE has confirmed. 

"Contact tracing and testing of staff and patients is underway and we are now, in line with the national guidance, putting into effect all the appropriate infection control measures to mitigate the risk to patients and staff"

Visiting to the two wards in question has now been restricted to 'compassionate grounds' only and relatives and loved ones have been informed of same.

Thankfully, according to the statement, "Visiting on other inpatient wards is unaffected and is facilitated by prior arrangement. Please see here for further details.  Members of the public are reminded that the Emergency Department, Acute Surgical Assessment Unit, and Acute Medical Assessment Unit at UHL are not open to visitors"

A hospital spokesperson also confirmed that "The number of inpatient beds currently blocked for reasons of infection control is minimal and the numbers of patients waiting for an inpatient bed at present simply reflects the sustained significant demand on hospitals across the country"

Meanwhile, the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick remains exceptionally busy. High volumes of attendances, including many frail elderly patients with complex medical conditions who require admission, have continued over several weeks now. In the last seven days, attendances at the ED in UHL have averaged 240 per day, compared to 195 in the last full year prior to the pandemic. The 282 patients who presented over the 24-hour period last Friday is one of the highest figures ever seen at UHL.

At 2pm this Tuesday, September 21, there were 21 admitted patients on corridors in the Emergency Department.

"We regret that any patient has to wait for a bed and every effort is being made by management and staff to reduce these wait times and to maximise patient flow.

"We continue to follow our escalation plan, which includes additional ward rounds, accelerating discharges and identifying patients for transfer to our Model 2 hospitals. However, current demand for our services is multi-faceted and high numbers of admitted patients require a level of care that, for the Mid-West, can only be provided at UHL. In general, patients currently admitted to UHL are sicker and with more complicated conditions, and require longer inpatient stays to recover.

"We remind members of the public to consider all their care options before presenting to the department. Injury units in Ennis and Nenagh are open from 8am to 8pm, and St John’s is open from 8am to 7pm. Injury Units are for the treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns. More information on our Injury Units is available here. Anyone with less serious illness or conditions should contact their GPs or out-of-hours GP services.  However, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

We apologise to any patient who has experienced a long wait for admission to UHL during this period of exceptionally high demand for our services." the statement concluded. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media