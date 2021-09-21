Search

21/09/2021

BREAKING: Limerick and National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today confirmed 1,423* news cases of COVID-19, while 286 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised with the virus, of which 63 are in ICU.

“COVID-19 vaccines are providing very effective protection from severe illness and have fundamentally changed the risk profile of COVID-19 in Ireland - it is important that all of us receive our COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to us.

“Once again today, we see more elements of our society and economy reopen. If you are fully protected through vaccination, then you can have confidence that your vaccination, and your continued adherence to the public health advice appropriate to each environment, is the best way you can protect yourself from COVID-19.

“If you display cold or flu like symptoms like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose, self-isolate immediately. Please do not meet up with others or attend events, work or school. Arrange a PCR test through the HSE as soon as possible.” Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said.

Meanwhile as of September 20, there have been 1,218 cases in the Mid-West over the past 14 days, including 751 in Limerick, 319 in Clare, and 148 in North Tipperary.

On September 20, there were 81 new cases in Limerick, 21 in Clare, and 21 in North Tipperary. Please note that all data is provisional and subject to change.

