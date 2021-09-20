Happy Pear's Dave marries Belgian fantasy author
One half of The Happy Pear cooking team, Dave Flynn, has married his Belgian girlfriend, author Sabrina Vande Cotte.
The ceremony took place over the weekend, with multiple celebrities sending their congratulations to the happy pair including Harry Potter star, Evanna Lynch, and health sensation Ella Woodward of Deliciously Ella fame.
The news was announced on The Happy Pear's Instagram page with a photo that has garnered almost 50,000 likes.
