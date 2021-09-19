All that jazz! A world of music, culture and creativity to be enjoyed by all ages in Limerick

AFTER 18 months of going in and out of lockdown it's time to reconnect with the magic of the world of creativity, culture and music in Limerick.

Following the successful hosting of Culture Night on Friday, Limerick will play host to a wealth of both local and international musicians for the tenth annual Limerick Jazz Festival, which runs all next week from Monday, September 20 to Sunday, September 26.

Bands from Switzerland, Chile and Scotland will play live during the festival along with local musical stars and will feature a mix of online and live events.

All live events will feature allocated seating and other public health measures.

Our first live gig of the festival (and of 2021!) is the fantastic Conor Guilfoyle Octet performing @milesdavis' Birth of the Cool in @mydolans. Tickets available now - don't miss out! https://t.co/2eZvgyNfU7 September 14, 2021

Online events run from Monday to Wednesday and include two specially commissioned performances by Limerick-based vocalists Jean McGlynn and Liam O’Brien recorded live at the Lime Tree. Theatre.

· International guests are the award-winning University of the Arts Big band from Philadelphia and Irish-born, New York-based guitarist David O’Rourke who will be providing and arranging a masterclass.

· Online events conclude with a performance by Ronan Guilfoyle’s new group Tudo Bem! playing classic Brazilian jazz.

Live events will run from Wednesday, September 22 to Sunday, September 26 at Dolans unless otherwise indicated.

See limerickjazzfestival.com for more information and full listings.