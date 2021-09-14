Limerick Community rallies round family following house fire

THE Pallaskenry community has rallied with open hearts and open wallets to help one of their own, after the Moloney home and farm were badly damaged by fire.

The fire broke out last Thursday afternoon, causing damage to outside barns and the milking parlour and destroying the rear of the house including the kitchen, utility room, bathroom and a back bedroom.

The roof, daughter Rebecca told the Limerick Leader, will have to be replaced.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire and Rebecca’s mother, Eileen, even managed to save the family kitten.

This kitten, abandoned at two days, was rescued by Eileen and is now thriving and when the fire took hold last Thursday, Eileen “got the cat and ran out”, her daughter explained.

The Moloney farmhouse lies a little over a mile from Pallaskenry village and is home to Eileen, Pakie and their son Darren. “I could see the smoke from the village,” Rebecca recalled this Monday.

Six or more fire brigade units attended the fire and neighbours quickly rallied to help in the aftermath.

Then, on Sunday morning, a GoFundMe page was set up and reached €1,000 within hours. By Monday evening, it was nearing €4,000 and still climbing steadily.

“We would like to say thank you to the community from the family for their ongoing support. Everybody has been so generous,” Rebecca said.

“We are all completely blown away. But whenever anything happens in this community, people are great to help. It never ceases to amaze me. People around here are truly incredible.”