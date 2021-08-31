Boarded-up council house in Limerick estate 'full of rats'

A HOUSE in Limerick city that was previously full of cats is now infested with rats.

The Leader was invited by Cllr Catherine Slattery and community activist Noel ‘Buster’ Hannan to see the boarded up council house at 17 Cedar Court, Kennedy Park.

Cllr Slattery said it is just one of a number of derelict houses in Kennedy Park.

“This would be one of the worst. The place inside is in an awful state, the back is in an awful state, the front is in an awful state and now it is infested with rats.

“The back garden is growing out into the lane so when people are bringing out their wheelie bins there are rats running around the place. The place is just infested with rats. For a house to be left like that beside people is a disgrace,” said Cllr Slattery.

The property has being lying idle since late 2020.

“I am calling on Limerick City and County Council to do up this derelict house and give it out to someone on the housing list. Do it up and give it to a family. The council can’t keep using Covid as an excuse.

“There is a very high demand for property. A family could be moving in there. What the delay is I don’t know. It is ridiculous,” said Cllr Slattery.

A local resident told the Leader that rats had entered their property due to the infestation in number 17.

Mr Hannan said he was told that there were over 30 cats in the house when it was previously occupied.

“Now it is full of rats and the back of the house is like jungle,” said Mr Hannan.

He said it is very unfair to those who live near the house in question and work hard to pay their mortgages or rent and keep their properties in immaculate condition.

“It’s an eyesore. They have to live along side it. It’s like having a burned out car in a showroom full of Mercedes-Benzes. It is a beautful area and this house is bringing it down.

“They have lovely houses and gardens. They are very proud of and love their community. Should residents – and there are many – be compensated by living next door to an eyesore which is the fault of City Hall?” asked Mr Hannan.

The Leader contacted Limerick City and County Council about 17 Cedar Court, Kennedy Park, however, there has been no reply to the media query.