‘Best day of their lives’ for Limerick fans whose tickets fell from the sky

IF ONE story captured the ticket frenzy ahead of the All-Ireland final it was the story of Conor, Brian and Sean Dwyer from Kilmallock.

The brothers made an appeal in their back garden in Millmount to JP McManus. Using polythene sourced by mum, Anita, the boys spelled out: “SOS tickets JP plz” in giant letters.

The plan that the 13, 11 and 8-year-olds came up with was that Mr McManus would see the appeal from his helicopter as he flew over. The story “took off” on the Limerick Leader website with hundreds congratulating the boys on their imagination.

Then, on Wednesday, their letter box flapped and an envelope landed on the ground. Inside, were tickets to the final for the lower Cusack Stand.

Anita said Sean didn't touch the ground for about 10 minutes.

“Oh my God he was jumping around like crazy. The boys couldn't actually believe it because I never got their expectations that high. I told them it was just a bit of fun,” said Anita.

Before they knew it they were heading off to Croker on Sunday.

“It was the best day of their lives – 100% – from start to finish,” said Anita.

They left on Sunday morning at 8.30am – after a sleepless night – and were celebrities in Dublin.

“They were recognised by a good few people so they thought they were the bees knees. One girl roared over, ‘They are the boys with the tickets’ and another woman said to us, ‘Did ye come by helicopter?’,” laughed Anita.

They even got to meet GAA President Larry McCarthy and one of the many men to break Cork hearts, Aaron Gillane.

“That was their first ever All-Ireland. The atmosphere and the buzz was unreal and the parade alone was amazing. At the end they went down to the edge of the pitch while the players were running around with the cup. Aaron Gillane spotted them and said, ‘Well done boys, ye got tickets’. They were delighted. They are all hoarse today!” said Anita.

She says the boys are planning next year already.

“I said, ‘Hang on lads, you have to wait and see how it goes’ but Limerick are already in the All-Ireland next year as far as they are concerned,” said Anita.

Conor, Brian and Sean certainly have a good to story to tell when they are asked what did they get up to over the summer when they return to Scoil Mocheallog this week. “They can’t wait to go back to school on Thursday,” said Anita.

She and the boys wished to thank the “ticket fairy” for their generosity. “It was such a fabulous surprise. Myself and the boys want to say a big, big thank you!”

Sunday, August 22, 2021 will be a day they will never forget.