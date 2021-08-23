Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Commemorative Limerick Hurling 'number plates' now on sale

Commemorative Limerick Hurling 'number plates' now on sale

One of the more modern traditions in the GAA is for the winning side to have their own number plate and now Limerick fans can add to their 18-L-Liam and 20-L-Liam collection with the launch of the 21-L-Liam edition, available this week from distributors throughout the county.

The signs mark Limerick's 3-32 to 1-22 win over Cork, while they also have the official attendance marked on the bottom.

The signs will be on sale throughout Limerick via the Official Distributors listed below and will retail for €5 with proceeds going directly to the Limerick Senior Hurling Team Training Fund.

(1) Adrenalin Sports - Newcastlewest
(2) Morans Shop - Askeaton
(3) Murphy's Service Station - Kilfinane
(4) O'Sullivans Centra - Caherconlish, Doon, Clarina, Cappamore
(5) O'Donovans Londis - Oola
(6) Meaney's Centra - Drumcollogher
(7) Lee's Centra - Charleville
(8) Spar - Dooradoyle
(9) O'Rahelley's Sports - Tipperary Town
(10).Chawkes Centra - Castletroy
(11) Ryan's Centra - O'Connell St
(12) Ryan's Centra - Raheen
(13) Centra - Patrickswell

