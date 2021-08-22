Search our Archive

22/08/2021

True colours shine proudly at Limerick care facility ahead of All-Ireland final

True colours shine proudly at Limerick care facility ahead of All-Ireland final

Margaret Cusack, Julie Biggane and Ann Ryan enjoying the banter in Beech Lodge Care Facility, Bruree

Donal O'Regan

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

BEECH Lodge Care Facility in Bruree is located close to the county bounds and confidence is sky high on both sides of the border.

Ann Ryan, Bruff, and Margaret Cusack, both residents, are sure of wins for Limerick but Charleville’s Julie Biggane, a health care assistant, is backing Cork all the way.

“Cork will win, of course!” said Julie.

“I have supported the team for 40 years. My favourite memories include watching the O’Mahony boys play hurling. It was great stuff,” adds Julie, whose favourite current players are Patrick Horgan and Charleville’s own Darragh Fitzgibbon.

‘If Limerick win you won’t see me in town for a week!’

But Ann, from Bruff, and Margaret, Croom, are having none of this Cork cocksureness.

“Limerick will definitely win the All-Ireland this year! I have been supporting Limerick all my life and I have many fantastic memories of the team. Ciaran Carey comes to mind with that brilliant winning point scored at the Gaelic Grounds against Clare in 1996. I was privileged to be one of the many fans there that day,” said Ann.

She describes the end of a 45 year wait for Liam MacCarthy in 2018 as a “fantastic year”.

“We may not have got to the final in 2019 but they were still brilliant. Another All-Ireland in 2020 - two in three years - it’s looking good for 2021! Their skill and determination is just second to none. They are all just super!,” said Ann, who wished her local clubman, Sean Finn, and all the Limerick team the very best.

Margaret casually dismisses the question of who will triumph at Croke Park.

“Limerick will win the All-Ireland, of course, need you ask! Forever and always, through thick and thin I have supported Limerick. One particular memory that comes to mind is the 1973 win. I was just 14 and have many marvelous memories of that day.

“Eamonn Grimes, a super-hero, is one of my all-time favourite players. Luimneach Abu!” said Margaret.

