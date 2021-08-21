School with ex-pupils on Limerick and Cork teams can’t lose on All-Ireland day!  

IT’S lucky that the All-Ireland hurling final hasn’t been postponed to September like the football final as the only subject in Charleville CBS Secondary School would be who is going to win.

The classrooms and corridors are silent at the moment but that will all change on September 1 when the boys are back in town.

It remains to be seen who will get a lesson on Sunday. The school is made up of two thirds Cork and one third Limerick pupils who cross the border on a daily basis.

While they are all on their holidays a phone call to Charleville CBS last week was answered by principal, Andrea Murphy. Interestingly, her parents come from Crossmolina in Mayo and Watergrasshill in Cork so it could be a unique All-Ireland double for Ms Murphy.

“We are proud of our strong tradition in sport and the outstanding sporting careers some of our past pupils have achieved such as Darragh Fitzgibbon and Tim O’Mahony on the Cork senior hurling team and David Reidy and Paddy O’Loughlin on the Limerick senior hurling team.

“The region is a hotbed for sporting talent and we’re delighted to see our former students excel, and continue to be great ambassadors for CBS Charleville,” said Ms Murphy, who highlights that it isn’t just the seniors making hurling headlines.

“Former student Cormac O’Brien captained Cork to victory in the All-Ireland 2020 U-20 Hurling Championship for the first time since 1998, having beaten Dublin at Nowlan Park. Cormac captains the Cork team again for the All-Ireland 2021 U20 Hurling Final, as they take on Galway.

“Current student Patrick O’Donovan is on the Limerick minor hurling team winning back-to-back Electric Ireland Munster Hurling Championship titles at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, and past student Fergal O’Connor was on the U-20 hurling team as well,” said Ms Murphy.

The strong sporting pedigree at Charleville CBS is coupled with excellence in academic achievement.

“We are delighted with the introduction of Leaving Certificate Physical Education (LCPE) as an optional exam subject to our Senior Cycle curriculum for the 2021 – 2022 academic year. The LCPE course is designed to appeal to a broad range of learners, whether they excel in sport or have a keen interest in physical activity and sport either as a performer and/or as a coach/administrative position. The introduction of LCPE has been well-received at CBS, with a high uptake amongst students,” explained Ms Murphy.

Staff and students are looking forward to a great game on Sunday, and are “exceptionally proud of Darragh Fitzgibbon, Tim O’Mahony and David Reidy”.

“We’ll have both the red and green flags flying in support here at CBS Charleville Secondary School,” said Ms Murphy.

After the 2018 All-Ireland triumph, Paddy O’Loughlin and David Reidy brought the Liam MacCarthy back to their alma mater and discussed the healthy rivalry. Due to Covid, it is unlikely that the cup will be allowed into schools but the Limerick students will be hoping it is David Reidy that returning again.