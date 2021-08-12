'Someone else did it' says man charged with attempted murder in Limerick

The injured man was found in a car near Castle Street
A MAN charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting incident in Limerick said: "Someone else did it."
Paul Coffey, aged 44, who has an address at Lord Edward Street, appeared before Judge Alec Gabbett on Wednesday at a vacation sitting of Limerick District Court.
Garda David Barry gave evidence of arresting Mr Coffey at 7.59pm on Tuesday evening at Lord Edward Street for the purpose of charging him.
Mr Coffey, he said, was conveyed to Henry Street garda station where he was later charged with the attempted murder of a male at Long Pavement in Moyross on Thursday, June 11.
Garda Barry said that after charging and cautioning Mr Coffey, the accused said: "I didn’t do it. Someone else did it. It wasn’t me."
Judge Gabbett said in charges of this nature the defendant "can’t get bail".
Sergeant Jamie Walsh, prosecuting, said the DPP has directed "trial on indictment".
Mr Coffey, who was present in court, was represented by Turlough Herbert, solicitor. Mr Herbert applied for free legal aid on behalf of his client which was granted by the judge.
Judge Gabbett remanded Mr Coffey in custody.
He is to appear via video-link on August 18.
