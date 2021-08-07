07/08/2021

Charity sleep-out and fast to take place on grounds of Limerick church

Charity sleep-out and fast to take place on grounds of Limerick church

Aine Phelan, Mike O'Donoghue, Aine Looby, Mary Murray, Irish Cancer Society, Tara Campbell, Ellie Phelan, Sarah Dillon, Maurice Barrett, Saoirse Corbett | Picture: Mike O'Riordan

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

CANCER doesn’t stop and neither will Mike O’Donoghue and a group of caring youngsters.

They have had to cancel the longest coffee ‘morning’ in Ireland at Mike’s Pallasgreen home for the last two years due to Covid.

Last August, they did a 24 hour fast and sleep-out on the grounds of Nicker church. They are going to repeat that this year, as well as a 12k walk around the parish.

Every cent will go to the Irish Cancer Society. To date – from the five coffee ‘mornings’ which went from before 7am until well after midnight and last year’s sleep-out – over €36,000 has been raised.

It takes place from 5pm on Saturday, August 14, again on the church grounds. Every year they have new recruits to the group of Mike, Saoirse Corbett, Tara Campbell,  Aine Looby, Sarah Dillon, Maurice Barrett, and Ellie Phelan. This year, Sarah Phelan, aged 16, younger sister of Ellie, has signed up.

Like so many sadly, her life has been touched by cancer.

“My nana and grandad died of cancer. My mam was pregnant with me when my grandad died. I wanted to do this for them and for all the people who have been through the same experience as my mom and family. I've seen my sister and all the hard work she does and I wanted to do that too,” said Ellie, at a socially distanced official launch in Pallasgreen.

She could be wrapped up in her warm bed on August 14 but instead she is looking forward to sleeping outside. Hopefully it won’t lash rain like last year.

“It’s great to be part of it because it will support the work that the Irish Cancer Society do. What they do is incredible and it's so badly needed as well. I'm glad to help out in any way that I can,” said Sarah.

Mike had a surprise for three of the girls at the launch. He told them it was to have a chat with Mary Murray from the Irish Cancer Society but he marked Tara, Ellie and Aine’s birthdays with a cake and presents. Their families were also in on the ruse.

“I've said it before and I'll say it again, I cannot get over the girls and Maurice – they are amazing. No matter what you put to them, it’s no trouble,” said Mike.

Locals are free to join the magnificent eight on their walks. At 7pm, on Thursday, August 12 they will set off on a 6km trip from the GAA field in Pallasgreen.

On Friday at 7.30pm they will walk 3k from Templebraden church to Barna. Then on Saturday morning at 10.30am they will leave Mike’s house and walk to St Anthony’s Nursing Home to include residents.

The fast will commence at 5pm that evening and people who have been touched by cancer who would like to donate can call to Nicker church to give money and support them in their charitable endeavours until 5pm on Sunday.

Online donations can be made here and maybe next year the coffee ‘morning’ will be back.

