Survey reveals seniors in Limerick feel ‘cancelled’ by covid pandemic

MANY older people felt “cancelled” over the last 18 months of Covid-19, a new report published reveals.

“I never felt old until this year. Now I am made to feel my age as vulnerable and dependent,” said one participant quoted in the review undertaken by seven organisations that work with the country’s older citizens. “Can’t wait to get back but how am I going to be? I don’t know how to be the way I was, feeling useful in life” said another.

But while loneliness, ageism, isolation and being “locked in” were often cited, not every experience during Covid-19 was negative. Learning to Zoom, one participant said, had been exciting.

‘Telling It Like It Is’ is the unfiltered review from the Alliance of Age Sector NGOs (the Alliance) and was undertaken to capture the experiences of older people during Covid-19, the impact it had on their lives and what now needs to happen to address this.

The review draws together how many of the events that happened during the Covid-19 crisis affected older people disproportionately. These included:

*Older people died disproportionately and frequently their end-of-life wishes were not sought or honoured.

*Older people were bereaved disproportionately. Restrictions on funerals, bereavement and consolation caused deep distress that will reverberate for a long time.

*Older people’s independence and decision-making agency was reduced disproportionately. Life became a series of instructions from others.

*The pandemic exposed the precarious and often inequitable nature of home care provision

*There was a deep frustration of precious time lost which cannot be regained.

The Alliance in their review accept that public health measures had to be taken. Said Sue Shaw, Irish Senior Citizens Parliament chief executive:

“While public health authorities were operating in very difficult and uncertain circumstances, we need to face up to the fact that some of the strategies used to deal with Covid impacted very negatively on many of the other social determinants of older people’s health and wellbeing by isolating so many from the people, activities, services and supports that make life positive and worth living.

“These side-effects – loss of confidence and capacity, loneliness, isolation, anxiety, depression – were very harmful.”

What now needs to be done, the Alliance’s review states is “to take ageism seriously” and implement action to counteract it. There also needs to be a coherent system of supports so older people can stay in their own homes to the end of life. They have also called for a Champion to prioritise older people’s issues across various government departments.