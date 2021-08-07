Indian cultural association sends support from Limerick to Covid hit homeland

AN ORGANISATION established to promote the cultural welfare of the local Indian community has sent over €2,500 to support Covid-19 efforts in India.

The Munster Indian Cultural Association, which is based in Limerick, has a formal charity wing called Share and Care.

It started its charity activities by raising funds for the nurses who lost their lives in the Calcutta hospital fire incident, before switching its focus to pediatric cancer patients in the Regional cancer centre at Trivandrum in India.

Now, it has turned its attention to helping their brothers and sisters fighting the pandemic in the Asian nation.

One of the worst hit areas of the pandemic, there has been 425,000 deaths from Covid-19, as its hospital infrastructure struggles to cope with the weight of demand. In total, here in Limerick, its India Covid-help fundraiser raised €2,535.86.​

This will now be donated through three organisations – €1,170 has been donated to the Irish Red Cross’s Covid-19 India Emergency Fund.

Some €683.25 has been donated for Covid-19 ground level help through the Lion’s club in Tamilnadu – which has spent the cash on four full stainless steel stretches for a government hospital in Tambaram.

The balance has been donated for Covid-19 ground level help through the Lion’s club in Kerala – who bought eight mobile phones to the very deserving students that came from disadvantaged backgrounds, to pursue their online education.