Walk-in vaccination centre opens in Limerick today

FROM today, people can get a vaccination in Limerick without a prior appointment.

Anyone over the age of 16 who has yet to receive the Covid-19 inoculation can attend the Limerick Racecourse from 1.30pm until 6pm and again for the same hours tomorrow.

On offer will be the first Pfizer vaccine, and people can attend without registering or pre-booking.

The clinic will also open for the same hours tomorrow, while on Bank Holiday Monday, walk-in vaccinations will be available between the hours of 8 am and 12.30 pm.

Anyone attending is advised to bring a photo ID, their PPS number and contact details.

Speaking in Limerick on Thursday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly encouraged people to take advantage of the facility.

“Come forward, it’s really important, it’s going incredibly well. This is how we defeat this virus. It’s how we get back to normal,” said Mr Donnelly.

This is without a doubt the most important and successful public health programme Ireland has ever run. There’s a growing awareness it’s one of the most successful vaccine programmes in the world. A large part of the reason for that is the men and women working here and our other vaccine centres,” he said.

“This is a national effort, it was described to me as a war effort fighting this disease, and I’m immensely proud of everyone involved in this,” the minister added.