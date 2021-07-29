Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Limerick GAA club hopes Bank Holiday events for air ambulance take off

Irish Community Air Ambulance taking off

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

GALBALLY GAA and Camogie Club is pulling out all the stops this August Bank Holiday weekend to say thank you to the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

They hope to raise as much money as possible for the voluntary life saving service through fundraisers and online donations, as well as having some fun along the way.

A spokesperson for Galbally GAA said five members of their community have benefitted from this fantastic service in recent times.

"Irish Community Air Ambulance is wholly dependent on donations to survive. Each call out costs €3,500 euros. We are arranging this fundraiser to ensure that this service is available to others who may require it," said the spokesperson.

The club has organised events but if you cant make them you can do your own miles anytime over the weekend and anywhere in the world. Please send your photos to 087 9274889.

It kicked off this Thursday evening with a cycle at 7pm. On Friday at 7pm there is a 5k walk. A drive-in quiz is on Saturday night at 7pm.

Sunday revs up with a tractor and vintage run at 11am. Finally, on Monday at 11am there is a camogie and hurling crossbar challenge. John Kiely, who encourages his players to go under or over the crossbar, has lent his support.

For more information and to donate online please click here

