Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

'Shocking' photo of wild salmon piled up in Limerick garden

'Shocking' scene of wild salmon piled up in Limerick garden

The photo has been widely circulated on social media

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

PHOTOS of endangered wild salmon stacked up in a Limerick city front garden has caused outrage online.

Three men are seen sitting down posing for the photograph with thumbs up behind the fish.

Cllr Emmett O'Brien, who is a keen boatman, posted photos that have been circulating online, on his Twitter page.

"Shocking scenes from social media of wild salmon allegedly caught at the tail race Ardnacrusha. What are Inland Fisheries Ireland and the ESB doing to stop poaching at the tailrace?" asked Cllr O'Brien.

The Leader has asked both Inland Fisheries Ireland and the ESB for comment, and gardai to see if the matter is being investigated.

It is understood that there are up to 60 salmon in the photos. It is believed that the endangered wild Atlantic salmon was dumped as it couldn't be sold.

Under Cllr O'Brien's tweet, Dr Will O'Connor, of Ecofact wrote: "The salmon get trapped in the tail race due to the fish passage problems caused by the hydroelectric scheme. Most of the water is coming down the tail race - and the fish pass at the dam does not work. When the turbines come off load the fish are easily caught in nets."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie