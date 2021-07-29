'Shocking' photo of wild salmon piled up in Limerick garden

PHOTOS of endangered wild salmon stacked up in a Limerick city front garden has caused outrage online.

Three men are seen sitting down posing for the photograph with thumbs up behind the fish.

Cllr Emmett O'Brien, who is a keen boatman, posted photos that have been circulating online, on his Twitter page.

"Shocking scenes from social media of wild salmon allegedly caught at the tail race Ardnacrusha. What are Inland Fisheries Ireland and the ESB doing to stop poaching at the tailrace?" asked Cllr O'Brien.

The Leader has asked both Inland Fisheries Ireland and the ESB for comment, and gardai to see if the matter is being investigated.

It is understood that there are up to 60 salmon in the photos. It is believed that the endangered wild Atlantic salmon was dumped as it couldn't be sold.

Under Cllr O'Brien's tweet, Dr Will O'Connor, of Ecofact wrote: "The salmon get trapped in the tail race due to the fish passage problems caused by the hydroelectric scheme. Most of the water is coming down the tail race - and the fish pass at the dam does not work. When the turbines come off load the fish are easily caught in nets."