27/07/2021

Thief makes off with full keg from outside Limerick pub

Gardaí in Limerick have confirmed that an opportunistic thief stole a keg of beer from outside a licensed premises on Broad St. in Limerick city centre  last Friday between 7.30am and 1pm.

"A full keg of beer is not light so the thief went to a bit of trouble to carry out this affair. It would be obvious to any pedestrians who were passing this pub last Friday what was going on" admitted Garda John Finnerty from Henry St.

If you did come across the thief, please make contact with the Gardai at Henry St. Garda Station and the number again is 061 212400.

