WATCH: Limerick's Dan Murphy wows US TV audiences with harmonica skills

Limerick's Dan Murphy, a member of the band Hermitage Green, has wowed US TV this week with his harmonica/beat boxing skills.
The talented artist had taken to TikTok to show off his unique talents. One of Dan's videos was shown in WGN in Chicago.
The following day, such was the reaction to the video (stateside), Dan was asked to appear on the show.
Well, the rest is history. See below.
