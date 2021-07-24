National Covid-19 figures released

THE Department of Health is reporting that of midnight, Friday, there are 1,345* new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
A total of 21 people are in ICU with the condition out of the 105 people in hospital with the virus.
On Friday 1,386* new confirmed cases were reported.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update
