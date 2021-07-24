Limerick's Children’s Grief Centre ‘dellighted’ with DELL donation

THE donation might have been raised from a virtual walk but the money is very real.

Dell Technologies’ staff have handed over a cheque for €10,000 for the Children’s Grief Centre, which supports young people affected by loss.

In June, Catherine Crowe, Pat Carey, Declan Long, Una Murphy, Walter Forde and Aisling Brennan walked over 250km each virtually from Loop Head to Dunmore East to raise much-needed funds for the Mid-West Children's Grief Centre's Dream Build.

Walter Forde, a senior director, said Dell Technologies encourages volunteering and fundraising for local charities and communities.

“The Children’s Grief ‘Dream Build’ was something we wanted to support so we started a fundraiser. With restrictions, our Dell volunteers decided on a virtual walk across Ireland. This meant every one of our six volunteer team had to individually walk a minimum of 10kms every day in June – over 250km each.

“Dell helped us create our own online giving support page to collect the much-needed donations. We had great support from our friends, family, and pets! We were overwhelmed by the response. We are so grateful for every donation. We want to pass on a special thank you to every supporter,” said Walter.

Katrina Morgan, fundraising and events co-ordinator at the centre said they are very grateful that the Dell Volunteers held such a fantastic event to help fund their dream build project.

“We have had wonderful support from Dell over the past two and a half years through fundraising and volunteerism. This event brings the total donated by Dell Technologies to over €30,000,” said Katrina.