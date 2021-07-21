Gardai appeal for information following 'electronics' theft in Limerick

Gardai in Limerick are investigating after a thief broke into a house at the townland of Ballytigue Lower, Bruree last Wednesday between 7.45am and 5.15pm.
"He went around the back of the house and smashed a patio door to enter the property. He stole a Sony playstation, a Samsung computer and a TV whilst also ransacking the house. As this house is in a rural area the thief would have utilised some mode of transport to access the property and to take away the stolen items" confirmed Garda John Finnerty.
"If you were in or around Ballytigue Lower, Bruree last Wednesday between 7.45am and 5.15pm and noticed any activity which you deemed suspicious , such as a person or persons or a car that you know is not from the area , then we would like to hear from you. Please contact the Gardai at Bruree Garda Station at 063 90502." he added.
