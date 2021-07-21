Search our Archive

21/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Gardai appeal for information following 'electronics' theft in Limerick

Gardai appeal for information following 'electronics' theft in Limerick

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Gardai in Limerick are investigating after a thief broke into a house at the townland of Ballytigue Lower, Bruree last Wednesday between 7.45am and 5.15pm.

"He went around the back of the house and smashed a patio door to enter the property. He stole a Sony playstation, a Samsung computer and a TV whilst also ransacking the house. As this house is in a rural area the thief would have utilised some mode of transport to access the property and to take away the stolen items" confirmed Garda John Finnerty.

"If you were in or around Ballytigue Lower, Bruree last Wednesday between 7.45am and 5.15pm and noticed any activity which you deemed suspicious , such as a person or persons or a car that you know is not from the area ,  then we would like to hear from you. Please contact the Gardai at Bruree Garda Station at 063  90502." he added.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie