19/07/2021

Get 'em while they're hot! Queue for fans in Limerick

Some of the queue outside Jack Fitzgerald's beside an empty truck

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

IT'S normally fans queuing for tickets but this time it was people queuing for fans!

A burning desire for cooling fans in Limerick city has been dampened this Monday afternoon. People queued up outside Jack Fitzgerald Electrical on Shannon Street to get their sweaty hands on the hot merchandise.

Two empty trucks - quickly unloaded by staff - were beside the queue of people. Earlier in the day the retailer posted on its Facebook page that, "We are on the way with additional #Cooling #Fans".

Word spread like wildfire and queues formed similar to getting tickets for Garth Brooks in Croke Park. Staff were on hand to greet people at the door.

But with the hot spell set to continue for a few more days, retailers in the city and county could be under pressure to keep customers cool.

