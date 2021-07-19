Limerick areas set for water shortages due to 'high comsumption'

Residents in Abbeyfeale, Athea, Newcastle West, Broadford, Dromcollogher, Ardagh, Ballingarry, Rathkeale and Glin are to expect water outages, reduced pressure and possible nightime restrictions in the coming days.
In a tweet, shared by former Mayor, Cllr Michael Collins, Irish water have confirmed the disruption to local representatives.
More to follow
Water outages in these general areas.#newcastlewest #rathkeale #ballingarry #athea #glin #broadford #dromcollogher pic.twitter.com/ZrPuQ2Porx— Councillor Michael Collins (@cllrmcollins) July 19, 2021
