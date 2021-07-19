Limerick council seeks over 55s for new 'downsizing scheme'

PRIVATE homeowners over 55 who are seeking to downsize are being given the opportunity to do so through a new council-led initiative.

The local authority has teamed up with Clann Housing to offer eight new town houses under the recently-launched Private Downsizing Scheme.

“It is a voluntary scheme which means that you do not have to move unless you choose to do so. Our aim is not just to help people wanting to transfer to a smaller home but to release properties that are in high demand for families that need them most,” said a spokesperson.

The two-bed two-storey townhouses are located in the Mungret Gate development in Raheen and are due to become available next month.

“The eight new homes currently under construction will have an exceptional specification. Every house is finished to a high standard and includes the best in fittings and fixtures,” states documentation published by the council.

Under the scheme, eligible private homeowners can request the council to purchase their home in return for a life-long tenancy in a managed Older Persons Scheme such as the one at Mungret Gate.

Applicants must be living alone and those with dependents who are living at home cannot apply.

Applicants must also be living in a house, within the functional area of Limerick City and County Council, that is too big to meet their current housing needs and they must be capable of independent living.

The closing date for applications for homes in the Mungret Gate scheme is August 5.

See limerick.ie or clannhousing.ie for more details about the Private Downsizing Scheme.